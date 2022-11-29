Driver deceased after vehicle collides into fireworks store

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. (WWSB) - Brevard County Fire and Rescue Crews were called out to a major fire Monday at a fireworks store.

The crews received a call for a vehicle into a structure at 4433 West New Haven Ave in West Melbourne. The vehicle ignited the interior of Phantom Fireworks.

When crews from BCFR Station 82 arrived on scene, they found heavy and rapidly deteriorating fire conditions with heavy involvement of the fireworks that were inside of the building.

Multiple units from Brevard County, Melbourne Fire, Palm Bay Fire Department and Four Communities Volunteer Fire Department all worked together to bring the fire under control. The driver of the SUV died following the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Crowd, traffic, and law enforcement support was given by West Melbourne Police Department, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Highway Patrol.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

