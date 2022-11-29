Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Driver deceased after vehicle collides into fireworks store

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. (WWSB) - Brevard County Fire and Rescue Crews were called out to a major fire Monday at a fireworks store.

The crews received a call for a vehicle into a structure at 4433 West New Haven Ave in West Melbourne. The vehicle ignited the interior of Phantom Fireworks.

When crews from BCFR Station 82 arrived on scene, they found heavy and rapidly deteriorating fire conditions with heavy involvement of the fireworks that were inside of the building.

Multiple units from Brevard County, Melbourne Fire, Palm Bay Fire Department and Four Communities Volunteer Fire Department all worked together to bring the fire under control. The driver of the SUV died following the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Crowd, traffic, and law enforcement support was given by West Melbourne Police Department, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Highway Patrol.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its...
Cat found in checked luggage enjoys Thanksgiving at home
Debra Nason photo.
Missing woman located in Sarasota
Last week, Sarasota Police officers stopped a driver going 102 mph in a 45 mph in the 2700 blk...
DUI suspect nabbed after going 102 mph, Sarasota Police say
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Multiple-vehicle collision on I-75

Latest News

Wreaths Across America Day approaching, Sarasota National Cemetery in need of donations
West Melbourne Fireworks Store explodes after vehicle crash
A Sarasota Couple is making their pile of debris from Hurricane Ian festive.
Sarasota couple decorates Hurricane Ian debris with Christmas lights
Giving Tuesday
ABC7, partners to combat hunger this Giving Tuesday