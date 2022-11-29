Cold front to move through late Wednesday

ABC7 News at 5:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures will be slightly above average through Thursday morning and then cool down just a little on Thursday. This front will bring only a slight chance for a few passing showers or an isolated thunderstorm as the main energy will stay well north or our area.

On Tuesday we shouldn’t see any significant fog to start the day, with lower humidity in place. Look for mostly sunny skies throughout the day with temperatures to start the day right around 60 degrees. It will warm into the low 80s by early afternoon which is several degrees above average. The average high is 78 degrees. There is no chance for rain. Winds will be out of the NE to E at 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday we will see a warm start again with lows in the mid 60s under mostly fair skies. Those skies will stay mostly sunny throughout much of the day with some increase in cloudiness late on Wednesday as a weak cold front gets closer. The high on Wednesday will warm to around 83 degrees. There is a 30% chance for some late day showers and those will be mainly inland.

Only a few isolated showers possible (WWSB)

Clouds will increase on late Wednesday through early morning Thursday and since this front is rather weak we don’t anticipate any concentrated rainfall but a few showers or a possible thunderstorm may accompany this front early Thursday morning.

Lows on Thursday will be in the mid 60s once again. We will see clearing skies on Thursday as high pressure builds back in and winds shift to the WNW at 10 mph. This will cool things down just a bit with high around 77 degrees on Thursday.

By Friday we begin to warm up once again with highs warming into the upper 70s once again which is typical for this time of year. Skies will be mostly sunny.

The weekend is looking great for all the holiday activity going on there is no chance for any rainfall at this time. Highs will be around 80 and lows in the low 60s.

