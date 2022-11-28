Sarasota County resumes debris collection Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume debris collection Monday, Nov. 28, in areas of unincorporated Sarasota County.

Since Sarasota County began collecting debris from Hurricane Ian on Oct. 6, debris contractors have operated from sunup to sundown seven days a week. As of Nov. 21, more than 2.6 million cubic yards of vegetative, construction and demolition, and household goods debris have been collected – that’s equivalent to more than 795 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Areas within unincorporated county were divided into 38 collections zones to manage debris collection operations efficiently and safely. As these debris collection zones are reaching substantial completion, the county is developing the final plan for debris removal.

To facilitate final debris collection, qualified hurricane related debris, including vegetative, construction and demolition, and household goods, must be placed curbside by midnight on Dec. 4 for all collection zones N, E, M, C, S.

Remember to separate storm debris by type and place at the curbside in the right-of-way away from mailboxes, utility connections, vehicles, telephone poles, and overhanging trees or wires.

Commercial properties, commercial contractors, or commercial tree services are not permitted to place construction and demolition or vegetative hurricane debris on public-rights-of-way for county collection or to avoid disposal fees. This is illegal dumping and is subject to code enforcement actions. They are encouraged to work through their insurance, the Small Business Administration, or other means for recovery and debris removal.

