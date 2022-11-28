Red Tide Advisories still affecting Suncoast beaches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As residents await results from water testing in the Suncoast, signs of red tide are still visible at Suncoast beaches in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties.

According to Mote Marine Laboratory, multiple reports of respiratory irritation have been made at some beaches. There were also reports of dead fish in Longboat Key and Venice Beach. Currently all beaches in Manatee and Sarasota Counties have signage posted. The Department of Health in each respective county will post the results of water quality testing.

The red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Over the past week, K. brevis was observed in 133 samples. Bloom concentrations (>100,000 cells/liter) were present in 82 samples: one in Manatee County, 34 in and offshore of Sarasota County, two in Charlotte County, 38 in and offshore of Lee County, and seven in Collier County. Additional details are provided below.

In Southwest Florida over the past week, K. brevis was observed at background concentrations in Pinellas County, very low to medium concentrations in Manatee County, very low to high concentrations in and offshore of Sarasota County, background to high concentrations in and offshore of Charlotte County, background to high concentrations in and offshore of Lee County, and background to high concentrations in Collier County.

If you are near the water and find yourself having difficulty breathing, go indoors.

You can read Mote’s reports here.

