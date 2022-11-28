Postal Service’s Operation Santa looking for generous elves

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Postal Service is looking for some volunteers to help Santa by answering some of his mail.

USPS Operation Santa relies solely on random acts of kindness and the generosity of strangers. For 110 years, the program has provided some extra magic to those in need during the holiday season.

Hundreds of thousands of letters are written to Santa every year. For safety reasons, all personally identifiable information in the letter (such as last names, school names, addresses, ZIP codes) is removed before the letters are uploaded to USPSOperationSanta.com for adoption.

Beginning Nov. 28, verified adopters can visit USPSOperationSanta.com, read through the posted letters and choose one or more to fulfill. Once the letters are chosen, the adopters must follow the directions included in their welcome email to fulfill the holiday wishes.

Letters will be available for adoption through Dec. 19.

Letter adopters are responsible for all postage costs to ship the gift packages.

Businesses and other organizations can also get into the spirit of the season by creating teams to adopt letters, the Postal Service says.

Registration is only for those wishing to adopt letters. Letter writers do not need to register.

Potential adopters must go to USPSOperationSanta.com, click on the registration link and follow the prompts. For security reasons, all prospective adopters must register to create an account and have their identities verified before they can participate. Even if someone adopted letters in the past, they must create a new account each year.

If a potential adopter is unable to have their identity verified online, they will be directed to get verified in person. The Postal Service will send the adopter a barcode and the location of the nearest Post Office location that can provide in-person ID verification. Once approved, the adopter will receive a welcome email with detailed information on how to participate in the program.

Santa’s helpers are available to answer questions at operationsanta@usps.gov.

