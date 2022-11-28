Pedestrian killed by motorcycle in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 73-year-old Port Charlotte woman was killed when she was struck by a motorcycle Sunday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling south on U.S. 41 at about 6:45 p.m., approaching Harbor Boulevard. The woman attempted to cross the highway on foot and walked into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle, carrying two people, went down on it’s right side and hit the pedestrian before coming to a stop, troopers said.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where she later died. The two people on the motorcycle, a 52-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman both from Port Charlotte, were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

