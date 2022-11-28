MCAT announces enhancement to routes

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Area Transit is making several changes to fixed-route bus service, beginning Saturday, December 3.

The changes will enhance transit service along several important corridors and provide more appealing transportation options for commuters in Manatee County.

Route 2, which serves Samoset, East Bradenton and the Manasota Industrial Park, will now have service every 30 minutes, all day, Monday through Saturday. Trips will depart DeSoto Station at :05 and :35 past the hour.

Route 4, which serves 9th Avenue East and West, will have changes to its routing only on the WEST side on the way to and from the route, ending at Blake Hospital. Trip times will remain consistent with the existing schedule.

Route 75, the Beach ConneXion Shuttle, which travels from 75th St West to Manatee Public Beach, will operate 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. This seasonal route will help address beach parking issues and is free of charge—like all MCAT services.

Route 12, which serves State Road 70, will no longer enter the campus of Manatee Technical College.

Passengers are instructed to use the bus stop on State Road 70.All changes to MCAT route schedules will be available for pick-up on each bus and online at mymanatee.org/MCAT. Passengers can also call the MCAT Rider Information Line at (941) 749-7116 for more information.

