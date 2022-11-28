Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Kim Kardashian condemns Balenciaga in child ad scandal

FILE - Kim Kardashian has been an ambassador for Balenciaga, and she broke her silence on an ad...
FILE - Kim Kardashian has been an ambassador for Balenciaga, and she broke her silence on an ad campaign after fans urged her to denounce the brand.(CNN, POOL, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kim Kardashian says she’s reevaluating her working relationship with Balenciaga.

This comes after the luxury fashion house used a controversial ad campaign that featured children cuddling teddy bears dressed in bondage gear.

Kardashian has been an ambassador for Balenciaga, and she broke her silence on the issue Sunday after fans urged her to denounce the brand.

Kardashian says as a mother, she was left “shaken by the disturbing images” of the ads.

She explained she waited to speak until she had spoken to the Balenciaga team directly.

Kardashian said she believes they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for it to never happen again.

Balenciaga has apologized for the ads.

Last month, the fashion house cut ties with Kardashian’s former husband, Kanye West, amid the ongoing fallout from his antisemitic remarks.

Luxury fashion house Balenciaga used an ad campaign that featured children cuddling teddy bears...
Luxury fashion house Balenciaga used an ad campaign that featured children cuddling teddy bears dressed in bondage gear.(Balenciaga via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Multiple-vehicle collision on I-75
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Deadly crash on Manatee Avenue West
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Three vehicle crash on Interstate 75
Debra Nason photo.
Missing woman located in Sarasota

Latest News

New data shows Cyber Monday may be losing its luster as a growing number of people shop earlier...
Cyber Monday may not be as important, data shows
FILE - An election worker holds a stack of counted ballots at the Maricopa County Recorders...
GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election
FILE - People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a...
Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre
In this Dec. 12, 2016, photo, a person searches the internet for sales, in Miami. Days after...
Cyber Monday deals lure in consumers amid high inflation
An NOAA graphic shows the heat signature of Mauna Loa's eruption.
Mauna Loa eruption heat signature