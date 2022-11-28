Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Hello north wind, goodbye morning fog!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:41 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Showers moved across the Suncoast Sunday night with a cold front. Rainfall totaled 0.15″ at SRQ, 0.24″ in Venice, and 0.14″ at Lakewood Ranch. Northerly winds rule our weather today and that brings in much drier air. By afternoon, dew points will drop into the 50s for a more crisp feel to the day. Drier air also means no morning fog for several days.

Rain
Rain(Station)

We’re already tracking our next cold front for the week. That front brings some severe storms from the northern Gulf states up to Memphis by Tuesday. by the time this front moves across the Suncoast late Wednesday, there’s not much moisture left. A few isolated showers are possible Wednesday evening. Temps rise Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the front. Then our friendly north wind takes over again on Thursday to start December with lower humidity again into the weekend.

The last day of Hurricane Season is Wednesday, and the tropics are finally very quiet!

