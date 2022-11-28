Advertise With Us
Endangered woman in Sarasota

Debra Nason photo.
Debra Nason photo.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is reporting a missing endangered woman in the Sarasota area.

Debra Nason, a 70-year-old woman with dementia, was reported missing from an assisted living/rehabilitation facility in Sarasota according to the SCSO. The report states that Nason is believed to be on foot and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light pink shirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office at 951-861-5800 or 911.

