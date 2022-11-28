Endangered woman in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is reporting a missing endangered woman in the Sarasota area.

Debra Nason, a 70-year-old woman with dementia, was reported missing from an assisted living/rehabilitation facility in Sarasota according to the SCSO. The report states that Nason is believed to be on foot and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light pink shirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office at 951-861-5800 or 911.

