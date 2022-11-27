Over the river and through the woods Travel Weather!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fog possibilities dominate our weather to start Sunday, with low visibilities in some areas. By mid-morning, the fog should lift and the sun makes some appearances for the afternoon. By evening, a cold front eases south across the Suncoast. An isolated shower is possible Sunday evening, but any rain will be very limited. Humidity drops with northerly winds after the front moves south. Drier air will put an end to our morning fog for several days.

Travel weather Sunday will be hardest in the eastern parts of the country, mainly as cold rain. By Tuesday and Wednesday snow develops from Minneapolis to Denver for post-Thanksgiving fliers.

Our weather warms up through Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. This front has the chance to bring some rain late Wednesday or Wednesday night, followed by another round of cooler and drier air to end the week and start December!

