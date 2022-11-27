Multiple-vehicle collision on I-75

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A multiple-vehicle collision occurred on Interstate 75 at 2:15 AM on November 27th according to the Florida State Highway Patrol (FHP).

A press release from the FHP states that the driver of a Sedan was traveling at high speeds south of Colonial Boulevard and collided with the rear of another vehicle.

The initial collision caused several secondary collisions resulting in one minor injury.

The crash remains under investigation.

