Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Multiple-vehicle collision on I-75

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A multiple-vehicle collision occurred on Interstate 75 at 2:15 AM on November 27th according to the Florida State Highway Patrol (FHP).

A press release from the FHP states that the driver of a Sedan was traveling at high speeds south of Colonial Boulevard and collided with the rear of another vehicle.

The initial collision caused several secondary collisions resulting in one minor injury.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Three vehicle crash on Interstate 75
Downtown Holiday Parade happening Saturday in Venice
City of Venice reminds residents of Christmas Parade rules, route
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Deadly crash on Manatee Avenue West
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Jahmari Mays
Man arrested in connection with Bradenton shooting

Latest News

graphic
Over the river and through the woods Travel Weather!
Travel Weather
Futurecast
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Deadly crash on Manatee Avenue West
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Three vehicle crash on Interstate 75