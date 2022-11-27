Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

A merry motorcycle ride for a cause

Bikes lined up to spread Christmas cheer.
Bikes lined up to spread Christmas cheer.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One motorcycle ride is spreading Christmas cheer on the Suncoast. The ninth annual Nite Train Express event saw bikers taking on the role of Santa Claus as they loaded up their bikes with toys for the children and young adults at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

Michael Geselle, the President of Nite Train express stated, “Whenever we went around the circle at the hospital, there were kids that had signs like in their rooms that actually said thank you Nite Train Express and so you see these big bad bikers doing one of these and you know breaking but huge hearts! This is why we do what we do.”

The run started with only forty-five bikers nine years ago. Now, they have nearly 120 with plans to keep growing.

The ride began at Peggy’s Corral in Palmetto and continued over the Sunshine Skyway bridge to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Three vehicle crash on Interstate 75
Downtown Holiday Parade happening Saturday in Venice
City of Venice reminds residents of Christmas Parade rules, route
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Deadly crash on Manatee Avenue West
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Jahmari Mays
Man arrested in connection with Bradenton shooting

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Multiple-vehicle collision on I-75
graphic
Over the river and through the woods Travel Weather!
Travel Weather
Futurecast
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Deadly crash on Manatee Avenue West