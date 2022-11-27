A merry motorcycle ride for a cause

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One motorcycle ride is spreading Christmas cheer on the Suncoast. The ninth annual Nite Train Express event saw bikers taking on the role of Santa Claus as they loaded up their bikes with toys for the children and young adults at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

Michael Geselle, the President of Nite Train express stated, “Whenever we went around the circle at the hospital, there were kids that had signs like in their rooms that actually said thank you Nite Train Express and so you see these big bad bikers doing one of these and you know breaking but huge hearts! This is why we do what we do.”

The run started with only forty-five bikers nine years ago. Now, they have nearly 120 with plans to keep growing.

The ride began at Peggy’s Corral in Palmetto and continued over the Sunshine Skyway bridge to the hospital.

