Cold Front Brings Slight Chance of Rain Late Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front is making its way through the Suncoast area on Sunday. Ahead of the front winds may reach over 20mph. There is a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms passing through late in the day. Morning fog returns but the visibility will be better than Saturday morning. After the fog dissipates near sunrise, expect partly sunny conditions, then some clouds will roll in with the front later in the day.

For boaters and beachgoers, seas will be a bit choppy with the breezy conditions. Waves will be two to three feet. Red tide has been detected at Siesta Key Beach along with some respiratory irritation reported, and dead fish present. From Siesta Key south to Manasota there are slight levels of red tide and pockets of dead fish. Manatee County beaches and Longboat Key were free of red tide as of Saturday. Meanwhile, we are in our last week of hurricane season and the tropics are very quiet.

