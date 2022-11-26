Three vehicle crash on Interstate 75
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A three-vehicle crash took place on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 174 the night of November 25.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), two pickup trucks and a semi-truck with a trailer collided, leading one of the pickup trucks to become engulfed in flames.
According to a statement from the FHP, there were no injuries, and the crash remains under investigation.
