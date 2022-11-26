Morning fog, high humidity, and a weekend of warmth!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fog is a big factor for our Saturday morning with visibilities less than a quarter mile in some areas. Today’s fog should burn off by mid-morning, but areas of fog are likely again Sunday morning.

We’re tracking a cold front that will drop south across Florida late Sunday. Dew points will stay high ahead of the front, giving us the chance for fog. There’s not much moisture with the weekend front, so rain chances only jump to 20% Sunday evening when it moves through the Suncoast. Dew points will drop to start the week and temps will drop to the 70s Monday. Then the 80s and the higher humidity ease back in as we wait for the next cold front late Wednesday. Even then, our rain chances hold near 30%. Then the humidity and temperatures drop to end the week and start December.

The tropics are still quiet - No tropical storms are developing for the rest of Hurricane Season!

