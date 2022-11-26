Local business owners hoping to cash in on Small Business Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - When the Thanksgiving plates are cleared, families across the country and here on Florida’s Suncoast, start reaching for their wallets, looking to dive into a weekend of shopping. While Black Friday typically sends shoppers to the big box stores, Small Business Saturday champions the little guy trying to get a boost for the holiday season.

Vendors lined up bright and early at the Sarasota Farmer’s Market hoping to see even more dollars flowing into their registers this year. ABC7 News spoke to several who were thrilled to see crowds shuffling through their booths.

For them, getting in the spotlight for the big day can make a real difference.

“This is my sole income and every dollar counts,” Delight Cash, owner of Delight Clothing Brand, said. “As it does for everybody.”

For years, Cash has set up shop at the farmer’s market selling clothes, jewelry and other accessories. These past few Small Business Saturdays, she’s seen a slight slump with shoppers dissuaded by COVID-19 and inflation woes, but she’s encouraged to see solid foot traffic at the market this time around.

Cash, along with many others local owners, could be in store for some good news. The National Retail Federation is projecting holiday sales are going to jump by about 8% this year compared to last year, so vendors at the market hope some of that extra spending comes their way.

That includes the Rincon family.

The family collaborates to sell shoes handcrafted in Columbia, their home country. It’s a passion project they want more people in Sarasota to support by shopping with their feet--literally.

Glorae Rincon, one of the owners of PePo’s shoes, is delighted to see the shopping season roaring into full swing. She expressed how previous years have been tough on her family as it’s been tougher to meet sales goals while the country has faced down so many economic issues.

However, she says she feels happy because more and more people are coming around to show their support for locals.

“We feel like our economy is getting better by lifting each other one by one so we can live a better life.”

Many vendors are hoping not just for a strong turnout for this Small Business Saturday, but for many more weekends to come.

