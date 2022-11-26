Deadly crash on Manatee Avenue West

Advertise With Us
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal crash occurred in Bradenton at about 9:30 A.M. on November 26.

According to a release from the Bradenton Police Department (BPD), a motorcycle traveling westbound on Manatee Avenue West was struck by a vehicle attempting to make a U-turn immediately after turning onto the road. The motorcycle operator was reportedly thrown from the vehicle and forced into oncoming eastbound traffic where they were stuck by a vehicle.

The motorcycle operator died on the scene according to the BPD. This is an ongoing investigation.

