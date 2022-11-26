Boaters Beware, Dense Marine Fog Advisory

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Boaters beware. Patchy fog is developing overnight and will thicken through early Saturday morning before dissipating. Boaters are advised to abstain from hitting the Gulf until the fog is gone. Skies should clear after 9am. Drivers should also use caution in the pre-dawn hours, and near sunrise. Once the fog leaves, the conditions improve with mostly sunny and clear skies. The high will hit 83 degrees with dewpoints high enough to make it feel humid. Expect a low near 70 degrees. Meanwhile, moderate levels of red tide remain present from Siesta Key south to Manasota. No respiratory issues have been reported at Siesta Key Beach. The conditions are more intense south of Siesta Key, with dead fish present. Longboat Key and all Manatee county beaches tested free and clear of red tide on Friday.

