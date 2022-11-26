Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Boaters Beware, Dense Marine Fog Advisory

Fog Advisory in Effect Through the Early Morning
Fog Advisory in Effect Through the Early Morning(station)
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 12:34 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Boaters beware. Patchy fog is developing overnight and will thicken through early Saturday morning before dissipating. Boaters are advised to abstain from hitting the Gulf until the fog is gone. Skies should clear after 9am. Drivers should also use caution in the pre-dawn hours, and near sunrise. Once the fog leaves, the conditions improve with mostly sunny and clear skies. The high will hit 83 degrees with dewpoints high enough to make it feel humid. Expect a low near 70 degrees. Meanwhile, moderate levels of red tide remain present from Siesta Key south to Manasota. No respiratory issues have been reported at Siesta Key Beach. The conditions are more intense south of Siesta Key, with dead fish present. Longboat Key and all Manatee county beaches tested free and clear of red tide on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Port Charlotte man dies in Fort Myers crash
Jahmari Mays
Man arrested in connection with Bradenton shooting
Four arrested in unlicensed contractor sting.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrests four in unlicensed contracting sting
WWSB Generic Stock 5
15-year-old killed in overnight shooting in Bradenton
Crash on I-75 near Ellenton
Crash on I-75 NB in Ellenton snarls Black Friday traffic

Latest News

thumbnail
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast Weather Friday
graphic
Mornings of fog and a weekend of warmth!
Early Morning Fog for Black Friday Shoppers
Morning Fog Visits the Black Friday Commute List
Fog Arrives Overnight
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm - Thursday