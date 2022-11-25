The price of Christmas trees have increased this holiday season

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - As the Christmas season is fast approaching, Christmas trees are experiencing the same fate as many other goods with increasing prices. The Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County opened its 68th annual Christmas Tree lot bright and early at 9 a.m., on Nov. 25.

Within two hours the lot had sold out of their 10-foot trees, according to the President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County, Dawn Stanhope. While the lot is still busy and emptying out, Stanhope said the prices have increased 15-20 percent.

“All of the prices of our trees have gone up this year for our cost as well as transportation costs to get them shipped here from North Carolina,” said Stanhope. “It’s not cheap and of course with the price of fuel going up, that also drives the prices so we have had to bump some things up a little.”

Another reason for the increased prices is due to an increase in the goods used to get the trees ready to go home with families. Goods like chainsaw, netting, and other products, according to Stanhope. She says they also faced another expense.

“Even though we have great volunteers, we still have to pay staff to be able to pull it off,” said Stanhope.

At the end of the day, Stanhope said it’s about making sure the people still want to come out and get a tree even with increased prices.

“We try to keep it as reasonable as possible by looking at what else is out there and making sure that we aren’t overpriced,” said Stanhope.

The Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County normally purchases between 600 and 700 Christmas trees. This year they not only faced the challenge of increased prices but a limited amount of trees they were able to purchase. Stanhope said they were only able to purchase 550 trees. The annual lot is located at 3913 Manatee Avenue West just next to Jessie P. Miller Elementary School.

