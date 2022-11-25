Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

The price of Christmas trees have increased this holiday season

Christmas Tree Prices
Christmas Tree Prices(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - As the Christmas season is fast approaching, Christmas trees are experiencing the same fate as many other goods with increasing prices. The Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County opened its 68th annual Christmas Tree lot bright and early at 9 a.m., on Nov. 25.

Within two hours the lot had sold out of their 10-foot trees, according to the President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County, Dawn Stanhope. While the lot is still busy and emptying out, Stanhope said the prices have increased 15-20 percent.

“All of the prices of our trees have gone up this year for our cost as well as transportation costs to get them shipped here from North Carolina,” said Stanhope. “It’s not cheap and of course with the price of fuel going up, that also drives the prices so we have had to bump some things up a little.”

Another reason for the increased prices is due to an increase in the goods used to get the trees ready to go home with families. Goods like chainsaw, netting, and other products, according to Stanhope. She says they also faced another expense.

“Even though we have great volunteers, we still have to pay staff to be able to pull it off,” said Stanhope.

At the end of the day, Stanhope said it’s about making sure the people still want to come out and get a tree even with increased prices.

“We try to keep it as reasonable as possible by looking at what else is out there and making sure that we aren’t overpriced,” said Stanhope.

The Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County normally purchases between 600 and 700 Christmas trees. This year they not only faced the challenge of increased prices but a limited amount of trees they were able to purchase. Stanhope said they were only able to purchase 550 trees. The annual lot is located at 3913 Manatee Avenue West just next to Jessie P. Miller Elementary School.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four arrested in unlicensed contractor sting.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrests four in unlicensed contracting sting
WWSB Generic Stock 5
15-year-old killed in overnight shooting in Bradenton
Death investigation underway in Sarasota
Woman charged in stabbing death in Sarasota
Congrats to the Lintz family!
North Port family welcomes home twins just after Thanksgiving
Port Charlotte man dies in Fort Myers crash

Latest News

Downtown Holiday Parade happening Saturday in Venice
City of Venice reminds residents of Christmas Parade rules, route
6 of the puppies have been recoverd.
Four charged in theft of French Bulldogs in South Florida
Crash on I-75 near Ellenton
Crash on I-75 NB in Ellenton snarls Black Friday traffic
Jahmari Mays
Man arrested in connection with Bradenton shooting