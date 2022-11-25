Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Port Charlotte man dies in Fort Myers crash

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte man was killed Thursday evening in a crash on I-75 in Fort Myers, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a van driven by a 30-year-old Port Charlotte man was heading south on I-75 north of Bayshore Road at about 6:15 p.m.

The van, in the left lane, changed to the center lane and collided with an SUV in the center lane. Troopers say the SUV went onto the grass shoulder and overturned. The SUV’s driver, a 66-year-old Port Charlotte man, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

