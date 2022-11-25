Port Charlotte man dies in Fort Myers crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte man was killed Thursday evening in a crash on I-75 in Fort Myers, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a van driven by a 30-year-old Port Charlotte man was heading south on I-75 north of Bayshore Road at about 6:15 p.m.

The van, in the left lane, changed to the center lane and collided with an SUV in the center lane. Troopers say the SUV went onto the grass shoulder and overturned. The SUV’s driver, a 66-year-old Port Charlotte man, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

