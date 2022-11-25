Mornings of fog and a weekend of warmth!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As snow flies in New Mexico and Texas, Florida is the warmest place in the country, again. But we do keep the possibility of patchy fog through Sunday morning.

We’re tracking a cold front that will drop south across Florida Sunday. Dew points will stay high, around 68° to 72°, giving us the chance for fog. There’s not much moisture with the weekend front, so rain chances only jump to 20% Sunday when it moves through the Suncoast. Dew points will drop to start the week and temps will drop to the 70s Monday. Then the 80s and the higher humidity ease back in as we wait for the next cold front next Thursday. Even then, our rain chances stay low.

The tropics are still quiet - No tropical storms are developing for the rest of Hurricane Season!

tropics (Station)

