Morning Fog Visits the Black Friday Commute List

Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Morning Fog Visits the Black Friday Commute

ABC7 News at 11pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Morning fog is on the list for Black Friday. And it’s free, courtesy of Mother Nature. Dewpoints, air temperature and relative humidity are all in alignment to produce fog for those driving to doorbuster sales in the early morning. The fog will affect all Suncoast counties, as well as the coastline. If you plan on taking the boat out, it’s best to go after 10 am. Expect morning fog to be present the next two days. After the fog dissipates the sunshine will return, with no rain in the forecast.

Minimal rain chances are expected all week. Highs will mostly be in the low 80s, with mostly sunny skies. The overnight lows will dip to the 60s. Meanwhile, moderate levels of red tide remain from Venice Beach, south to Manasota Beach, with dead fish reported. Slight throat irritation was reported along Manasota Beach. Meanwhile, Siesta Key, Longboat Key and all Manatee County beaches are a better bet for a beach day. They have tested free and clear of red tide.

