Man arrested in connection with Bradenton shooting

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man is in jail after deputies say he shot someone during an argument Thursday evening.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to an apartment in the 2400 block of 19th St E in Bradenton before 7 p.m. Thanksgiving everning. They say a 23-year old man had been shot during a verbal argument with 20-year old Jahmari Mays.

Deputies learned that Mays and the victim, who is not being identified at this time pending Marsy’s Law, were inside an apartment arguing when Mays pulled out a handgun and shot the victim multiple times.

The victim was transported to Blake Hospital and remains in critical condition this morning. Jahmari Mays was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder.

