Four charged in theft of French Bulldogs in South Florida

6 of the puppies have been recoverd.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Port St. Lucie Police Department has charged four individuals with the theft of 19 French bulldogs that occurred Nov. 14.

According to officials, detectives and the SWAT Team executed a search warrant at the residence of Laurence Mitchell, 19, and Destiny Delcampo, 18, in Port St. Lucie. Five of the stolen French bulldog puppies were recovered inside the home and a 6th stolen French bulldog was recovered in Indiantown that the suspects had already sold.

Mitchell and Delcampo were arrested for grand theft and dealing in stolen property. Mitchell was also charged with robbery by sudden snatching for an unrelated incident after detectives identified him as the suspect who grabbed a 77-year-old woman’s purse and pushed her to the ground on Aug. 17 in the Saint Lucie West Publix parking lot.

Two additional suspects involved in the French bulldog incident were identified after a warrant was served at the residence of Jordan Brown, 18, and Cinthia Galarza, 20, in Stuart. Brown is currently housed at the Martin County Jail and will be facing charges of burglary, grand theft, dealing in stolen property, and tampering with evidence. Galarza is wanted and has an active arrest warrant for accessory after the fact.

Detectives continue to investigate this incident as there are 13 remaining stolen French bulldogs still at large. The 6 recovered bulldogs have been reunited with their owner. If you have any information about this case or believe you may have purchased a bulldog from one of these suspects, please call Detectives at 772-871-5172.

