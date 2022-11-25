Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Crash on I-75 NB in Ellenton snarls Black Friday traffic

Crash on I-75 near Ellenton
Crash on I-75 near Ellenton(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash on the Bridge at Manatee River caused significant backups on I-75. Fire crews from North River Fire District responded.

The collision, caused traffic near the Ellenton Premium Outlet Mall near milermarker 223, to come to a complete crawl. Traffic was already heavy due to Black Friday.

Crews were unable to elaborate on injuries, but traffic is now flowing normally.

