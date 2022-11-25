City of Venice reminds residents of Christmas Parade rules, route

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice will host its Christmas Parade the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The Downtown Venice Holiday Parade will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26. Pre-parade entertainment will start at 5:30 p.m.

Click here to view street closures an interactive map of the parade route

The City of Venice prohibits the throwing of candy and trinkets in order to keep paradegoers safe.

