Warm weather for the Holiday

Weak cold front early Sunday
Happy Thanksgiving Day
Happy Thanksgiving Day
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Happy Thanksgiving Day from the ABC7 First Alert Weather team! It looks to be nice and warm for most of the day. There is a possibility of some patchy dense fog developing Thursday morning just after 3 a.m. and it will then burn off and start to lift by 9 a.m. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the late morning and then mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will be warming into the upper 70s at the beaches and low 80s inland. There is a very small chance for an isolated showers late in the day.

For Friday expect to see another warm one with lows in the upper 60s and warming into the low 80s by early afternoon. We may see some patchy fog to start the day followed by partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the east southeast at 10 mph.

Saturday look for some increasing cloudiness but still generally partly cloudy skies are expected. Temperatures will be some 5 degrees above the average of 59 degrees for a low and 79 degrees for a high temperature.

Saturday night a weak cold front will move in bringing an increase in cloudiness and a slight chance for a few showers developing late and into the morning of Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 60′s still. Saturday at sunrise look for some clouds along with a small chance for a few brief showers as the front works its way through the area. Winds will turn to the NW and bring in some slightly cooler weather but still pretty close to average. The rain chance is at 30%. The high on Sunday in the mid to upper 70s.

Back to work Monday forecast we can expect to see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

