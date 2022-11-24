Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Salvation Army to host Thanksgiving Day meal in Manatee County

Thanksgiving meal file photo
Thanksgiving meal file photo(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - If you are in need of a hot meal today, The Salvation Army in Bradenton is offering a free community Thanksgiving lunch.

The Salvation Army will serve Thanksgiving dinner for the community starting at noon.

They are located at 1204 14th Street West, Bradenton, 34205 – We are located at the corner of 14th St. West and 12th Ave West, the entrance to the facility is on 12th Ave West.  The kitchen/dining area will be just to the right of the flag pole.

