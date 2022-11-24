Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Runners, walkers take off the in the Nathan Benderson Park Turkey Trot 5K

The fifth annual Turkey Trot at Nathan Benderson Park.
The fifth annual Turkey Trot at Nathan Benderson Park.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Runners and walkers burned some calories ahead of Thanksgiving dinner today at the Nathan Benderson Park Turkey Trot.

Nearly 3,500 runners and walkers of all ages and abilities — some with strollers, some with dogs — took to Sarasota-Bradenton’s Nathan Benderson Park Thanksgiving morning for the fifth annual Florida Turkey Trot Presented By Publix. It’s the biggest turnout the race has reported so far.

Additionally, the inaugural Florida Turkey Row drew about 25 rowers and paddlers in rowing shells and outrigger canoes, all while the 5K run/walk was going on.

The Florida Turkey Trot benefits the Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy’s programs and the Big Bill Foundation, which provides scholarships to children with cancer.

The Florida Turkey Row benefits the park conservancy’s programs through its “29 Days Of Giving Thanks” campaign, which ends with #GivingTuesday, which is this coming Tuesday. This is the fifth year of the Florida Turkey Trot, held every year since 2018, even during the pandemic, when scheduled start times and socially distant start lines were innovated by the park conservancy and its partner, Fit2Run The Runners Superstore.

