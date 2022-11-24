North Port family welcomes home twins just after Thanksgiving

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port family has two extra blessings for Thanksgiving this year.

After more than five years trying to add to their family, Mattheaw and Crystal Lintz are bringing their newborn twin girls home, just in time for their first Thanksgiving. Olive and Piper Lintz were born Monday at Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice. The family spent years trying to get pregnant naturally and they soon sought medical intervention. Their first embryo transfer in September of 2021 resulted in a miscarriage, but they decided to try again. Since opening in November of 2021, SMH-Venice has delivered more than 200 babies, but the Lintz girls were the first set of twins delivered at SMH-Venice.

Olive was born at 8:35 am weighing 4 pounds, 11 ounces, and sister Piper was born a minute later weighing 5 pounds, 15 ounces.

The girls met their 10-year-old brother Tristan on their birth day, just a few days after he celebrated his own.

“It’s so special to see him with his sisters less than a week after his 10th birthday,” said Crystal. “We have been trying for so long to give him a sibling, and it’s even more special to give him two for his birthday and Thanksgiving week.”

Like many other families, Crystal and Mattheaw say they struggled with infertility. After six years of trying to get pregnant naturally, they sought medical intervention. Their first embryo transfer in September of 2021 resulted in a miscarriage, but they decided to try again.

Obstetricians Angela Marshall, MD, and Anthony Canino, MD, and the SMH-Venice labor and delivery team were thrilled to deliver the twins during Thanksgiving week.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.