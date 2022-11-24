Forget something? Here are some stores open on Thanksgiving Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Although Publix is closed on Thanksgiving, if you need to grab a last minute item for your holiday preps, you have a few options.

Both Whole Foods and Sprouts markets are open with modified hours for grocery specific items. Please check with your closest store for adjusted hours. But you still have some time to grab what you need.

Smaller convenience purchases can be made at Walgreens and most local gas stations.

Walmart, Target and other stores are closed today to allow associates time with their families.

