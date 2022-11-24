Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Fine of $250K leveled in Florida amusement park death

The Orlando Free Fall drop tower ride at ICON Park in Orlando, where a Missouri teen fell to...
The Orlando Free Fall drop tower ride at ICON Park in Orlando, where a Missouri teen fell to his death, will be taken down.(WKMG via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The operator of an Orlando amusement park ride from which a Missouri teenager fell to his death should pay a $250,000 fine and can never hold a ride permit in Florida again, state officials said Tuesday.

Fourteen-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from the 400-foot (122-meter) drop tower ride operated by Orlando Slingshot in March.

“What we can do is make sure our laws don’t allow this to happen to anyone else,” said Nikki Fried, the state commissioner of agriculture and consumer services.

An autopsy showed that Tyre, a football player and honor roll student from the St. Louis area, suffered numerous broken bones and internal injuries in the fall, and his death by blunt force trauma was ruled an accident. It showed Tyre weighed 383 pounds (173 kilograms), well above the ride manual’s weight limit of 287 pounds (130 kilograms).

The ride, on Orlando’s tourist-friendly International Drive, is being dismantled.

Requirements are being put in place that will ensure Florida amusement rides are safe going forward, and the department’s investigation will be turned over to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to consider criminal charges, she said.

“A young boy’s loss of his life is not going to go in vain,” Fried said.

A spokesman for the company said two employees were suspended after Tyre’s death and that outside firms were brought in to improve safety, training and maintenance issues.

“We took these steps to ensure continued operations conform to applicable standards and recommendations,” said Trevor Arnold, attorney for Orlando Slingshot.

A report by outside engineers found sensors on the ride had been adjusted manually to double the size of the opening for restraints on two seats, resulting in the teen not being properly secured.

Tyre’s family is suing the owner, manufacturer and landlord of the ride, claiming negligence and failure to provide a safe amusement ride.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in Sarasota
Woman charged in stabbing death in Sarasota
A memorial has been set up at headquarters for a Charlotte County Deputy.
Charlotte deputy killed by suspected drunk driver, troopers says
Man found shot in north Sarasota
Deputy Christopher Taylor was killed in the line of duty.
Charlotte County Sheriff identifies deputy killed in alleged DUI crash
Four arrested in unlicensed contractor sting.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrests four in unlicensed contracting sting

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 5
15-year-old killed in overnight shooting in Bradenton
Whole Foods
Forget something? Here are some stores open on Thanksgiving Day
Congrats to the Lintz family!
North Port family welcomes home twins just after Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving meal file photo
Salvation Army to host Thanksgiving Day meal in Manatee County