ABC7, partners to combat hunger this Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, comes #GIVINGTUESDAY, a global day of philanthropy. It’s more important than ever to support Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee and The Food Bank of Manatee. Giving Tuesday is a 24-hour generosity movement! Our communities are still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Ian and many people are in need and worried about where their next meal will come from.

ABC7 is teaming up with All Faiths Food Bank and Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee to combat hunger in our communities.

All Faiths Food Bank is the only food bank and largest hunger relief organization in Sarasota and DeSoto counties. The Food Bank was founded in 1989 by a group of individuals who, through their respective organizations, were feeding the hungry. All Faiths Food Bank will also match donations up to $75K.

If you would like to donate to All Faiths Food bank, click here.

Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee County is providing nutritious meals to the elderly and disabled residents of Manatee County, Meals on Wheels of Manatee, Inc. became so much more. The organization grew over the years in response to community needs, and the “PLUS” was eventually added to the name as a way of representing the many other services offered. Click here to donate.

To learn more about Giving Tuesday, visit https://www.givingtuesday.org/.

