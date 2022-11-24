82° on the Suncoast, 350° in the oven!

Advertise With Us
By Mike Modrick
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:48 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have a quiet Thanksgiving weekend on the Suncoast, except for the possibility of patchy morning fog through Sunday. The most unusual weather will be in New Mexico, Texaco and even northern Mexico with some snow developing!

We’re tracking a cold front that will drop south across Florida late Sunday. Dew points will hold around 68° to 70°, giving us the chance for fog. There’s not much moisture with the front, so rain chances only jump to 20% Sunday when it moves through the Suncoast. Dew points will drop to start the week and temps will drop to the 70s Monday. Then the 80s and the higher humidity ease back in as we wait for the next cold front next Thursday. Even then, our rain chances stay low.

We can also be thankful the tropics are quiet - No tropical storms are developing for the rest of Hurricane Season!

Tropics
Tropics(Station)

