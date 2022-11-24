Advertise With Us
15-year-old killed in overnight shooting in Bradenton

WWSB Generic Stock 5
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Just after midnight Thursday, a 15-year-old arrived at Manatee Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

Prior to that, a patrolling Manatee County Deputy heard gunshots in the 1800 block of 28th Ave E, Bradenton when he heard gunshots. Moments later, he arrived at the shooting scene and discovered evidence in the roadway.

Detectives with the Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit are working on several leads, but no one has been arrested at this time. The victim’s identity is being withheld per Marsy’s Law.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.

