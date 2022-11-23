Advertise With Us
Woman charged in stabbing death in Sarasota

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATED Nov. 23 with additional information.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 43-year-old Sarasota woman is in custody, charged with murdering a man in her apartment Nov. 21, police say.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Sarasota Police were called to an apartment in the 800 block of Mecca Drive to perform a welfare check on 43-year-old Eugenia Bright. Her employer had called police to say she had not shown up to work.

When police secured a spare key, fire rescue personnel entered the apartment and found Bright semiconscious on a bed in the master bedroom. Officers saw a handwritten note and an 8-to-10-inch bloody knife on the dresser. Bright was treated for an overdose and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Officer also blood on the floor leading to the master bathroom. On the floor of the bathroom, officers found the body of a man, covered in blood, with two knife wounds in his back. Police have not released the victim’s identity.

At the hospital, police say Bright said she had taken pills before refusing to talk further.

Bright was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

