Some early morning showers possible Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak system will bring some clouds and a few scattered showers on Wednesday morning but should begin to clear out by midday. After having very little sunshine on Tuesday we look to have a few more breaks in the clouds later in the day. The rain chance in the morning on Wednesday is at 30%. Temperatures will only cool down to the mid to upper 60s to start the day and warm into the upper 70s by 2p.m.

Thanksgiving day look for a nice warm day with highs in the low 80s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the ENE at 10 mph. There will be little chance for any significant rain.

Friday we will see partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s once again. Over the weekend we should see a weak front move through late Saturday early Sunday morning and bring only a 30% chance for a few passing showers. Highs on Saturday will warm into the low 80s and on Sunday a couple of degrees cooler warming into the upper 70s.

Monday we cool down just a little but still very close to the seasonable averages which are 59 for a low and 78 for a high.

