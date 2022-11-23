Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Sarasota County School Board to hold special meeting on future of superintendent

Sarasota County Schools superintendent Dr. Brennan Asplen
Sarasota County Schools superintendent Dr. Brennan Asplen(St. Johns County School District)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The School Board of Sarasota County has announced a special meeting to discuss their superintendent’s future.

The meeting will be held at the Landings Administrative Complex on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 5 p.m.

The board will discuss the contract and status of Superintendent Dr. Brennan Asplen “and any related school district or School Board operational or legal issues.” a notice said.

The release from the district did not elaborate on any reasons behind the discussion.

