Sarasota County School Board to hold special meeting on future of superintendent
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The School Board of Sarasota County has announced a special meeting to discuss their superintendent’s future.
The meeting will be held at the Landings Administrative Complex on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 5 p.m.
The board will discuss the contract and status of Superintendent Dr. Brennan Asplen “and any related school district or School Board operational or legal issues.” a notice said.
The release from the district did not elaborate on any reasons behind the discussion.
