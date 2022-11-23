Sarasota County School Board to hold special meeting on future of superintendent

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The School Board of Sarasota County has announced a special meeting to discuss their superintendent’s future.

The meeting will be held at the Landings Administrative Complex on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 5 p.m.

The board will discuss the contract and status of Superintendent Dr. Brennan Asplen “and any related school district or School Board operational or legal issues.” a notice said.

The release from the district did not elaborate on any reasons behind the discussion.

