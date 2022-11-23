Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Pedestrian killed in Punta Gorda

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Punta Gorda woman was killed Tuesday evening when she stepped into the path of a vehicle on Jones Loop Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say an SUV driven by an 18-year-old man was traveling west on Jones Loop Road, west of Roberts Road at about 9:30 p.m.

A pedestrian, 52-year-old woman, was walking in the eastbound lane of Jones Loop Road.

Investigators say the woman entered the westbound lane, in front of the approaching SUV, when the SUV hit the woman. She died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

