One person killed following crash in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Manatee County.

The Florida Highway Patrol says that a 66-year-old man suffered a medical emergency that caused him to crash early Tuesday morning at 53rd Avenue West near Lockwood Ridge.

The Chevy was directly behind a Volkswagen and both were stopped in the westbound outside turn lane of 53rd Avenue East. Troopers say the man suffered a medical emergency which caused his car to collide into the back of the Volkswagen.

The Volkswagen driver was uninjured as was a passenger in the Chevy.

The driver was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

