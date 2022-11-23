Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

One person killed following crash in Manatee County

Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Manatee County.

The Florida Highway Patrol says that a 66-year-old man suffered a medical emergency that caused him to crash early Tuesday morning at 53rd Avenue West near Lockwood Ridge.

The Chevy was directly behind a Volkswagen and both were stopped in the westbound outside turn lane of 53rd Avenue East. Troopers say the man suffered a medical emergency which caused his car to collide into the back of the Volkswagen.

The Volkswagen driver was uninjured as was a passenger in the Chevy.

The driver was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in Sarasota
Death investigation underway in Sarasota
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Jacob Strickland was disappointed to see the Clemson Tigers lose to the Notre Dame Fighting...
Football loss leads to Powerball lottery win
MCSO said this man robbed a gas station on Sunday.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying robbery suspect
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway

Latest News

Fewer clouds and more sunshine for Thanksgiving
Some early morning showers possible Wednesday
Teen sisters from North Port laid to rest.
Parents of North Port teens killed in crash speak about the girls’ legacies
Manatee Students to perform in Macy's Parade
Manatee Students to perform in Macy's Parade
Manatee County Commissioners
Manatee County Commissioners sworn in