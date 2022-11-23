Manatee tax discount deadline approaching

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County reminds property owners they have until Dec. 1 to get a 4% discount on their property tax bills.

Property owners who pay their bill by Dec. 1 will receive the 4% discount for 2022. Online payments may be made that day until 11:59 p.m., and mailed payments must be postmarked that day to receive the 4% discount.

Drop boxes are available until 5 p.m. at the DeSoto, Lakewood Ranch, and North River tax collector offices.

As with mailed payments, the customer’s check will serve as the receipt.

If your property was completely destroyed and/or is otherwise uninhabitable as a result of Hurricane Ian, visit taxcollector.com for information regarding a possible payment extension.

All Manatee County land, home and/or business owners should have received a tax bill, unless the gross tax is less than $15. If a tax bill was not received, visit taxcollector.com to obtain the amount due. The website allows taxpayers to access property tax records, print duplicate tax bills, pay by e-check (no transaction fee) or credit card (third party vendor processing fee), print a receipt and receive an email confirmation of payment.

Customers can also sign up to receive email alerts regarding taxes on taxcollector.com. The Central Library has computers available for those who need access.

“The next discount period -- 3% -- ends Dec. 31,” said Manatee County Tax Collector Ken Burton.

If taxpayers need to come into an office, appointments are required.

The Tax Collector’s Office must receive delinquent tax payments for any prior tax year no later than 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 to qualify for the December payoff amount. The current year 2022 taxes are not considered delinquent until April 1, 2023.

Tax Collector offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25; the Christmas holiday Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26; and on Friday Dec. 30 for the New Year holiday.

Appointments are required for in-person services and services are offered for Manatee County residents only. Visit taxcollector.com to schedule an appointment.

