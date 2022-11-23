Advertise With Us
Man found shot in north Sarasota

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting early Wednesday in north Sarasota.

It happened about 3 a.m. in the 1100 block of Grantham Drive, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter. After receiving a 911 call, deputies found a 31-year-old man in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital. His prognosis is “not favorable,” the tweet said.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the sheriff’s office at 941-861-4900 or contact Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the public, the sheriff’s office said.

