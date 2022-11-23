Advertise With Us
Keeping an eye on the skies ahead of Thanksgiving travel

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s the biggest travel week of the year and ABC7 is keeping an eye on local airports as people travel the country to celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family.

So far, no major problems have been reported. You may see some delays as you head out. Make sure to check your flight status before you head to airport.

Check your status at SRQ Airport here.

Check your status at Tampa International Airport here.

Check your status at St. Pete/Clearwater here.

Check your status at Punta Gorda Airport here.

After some morning showers, we begin clearing