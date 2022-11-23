Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Alaska firefighters help rescue a moose trapped in a home

In this image provided by Central Emergency Services for the Kenai Peninsula Borough,...
In this image provided by Central Emergency Services for the Kenai Peninsula Borough, firefighters from Central Emergency Services with personnel from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Alaska Department of Fish and Game pose with a moose they helped rescue after it had had fallen through a window well at a home in Soldotna, Alaska, on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.(Capt. Josh Thompson | Capt. Josh Thompson/Central Emergency Services via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Firefighters in Alaska got an unusual request for assistance last weekend from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers, but it wasn’t your mundane cat-stuck-in-a-tree situation.

“They were looking for some help getting a moose out of a basement,” said Capt. Josh Thompson with Central Emergency Services on the Kenai Peninsula.

The moose, estimated to be a 1-year-old bull, had a misstep while eating breakfast Sunday morning by a home in Soldotna, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.

“It looks like the moose had been trying to eat some vegetation by the window well of a basement window and fell into it, and then fell into the basement through the glass,” Thompson said.

That’s where it was stuck, one floor below ground.

A biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game was able to tranquilize the moose, but the animal wasn’t completely unconscious.

“He was still looking around and sitting there, he just wasn’t running around,” Thompson said.

Once sedated, the next problem was getting the moose — which weighed at least 500 pounds (225 kilograms) — out of the house.

Improvising a bit, responders grabbed a big transport tarp that’s typically used as a stretcher for larger human patients. Once the moose was in position, it took six men to carry him through the house and back outside.

Photos of the morning rescue show the moose unfazed, simply looking ahead between the two men maneuvering the front of the tarp down a hallway, watching where they are going.

In this image provided by Central Emergency Services for the Kenai Peninsula Borough,...
In this image provided by Central Emergency Services for the Kenai Peninsula Borough, firefighters from Central Emergency Services with personnel from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Alaska Department of Fish and Game help carry a moose out of a house after it had fallen through a window well at a home in Soldotna, Alaska, on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.(Capt. Josh Thompson | Capt. Josh Thompson/Central Emergency Services via AP)

Thompson said the moose just hung out for a while after they got outside until a reversal agent for the tranquilizer kicked in. The biologist also treated minor lacerations on the back of the moose’s legs from falling through the window, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

Once the sedative wore off, the moose apparently had his fill of human companionship and wanted to get back to the wild.

“He got up and took off,” Thompson said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen sisters from North Port laid to rest.
Parents of North Port teens killed in crash speak about the girls’ legacies
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Death investigation underway in Sarasota
Death investigation underway in Sarasota
MCSO said this man robbed a gas station on Sunday.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying robbery suspect
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.

Latest News

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Witness: Walmart employee opened fire in break room; 6 dead
Ukrainian authorities say a 2-day-old baby was killed when an overnight rocket attack on...
Russian strikes kill 3 in Kyiv, wide power outages reported
A newborn baby has been killed in Russian strikes on a maternity ward in Ukraine's southern...
Newborn killed at hospital hit by Russia, Ukraine officials say
Mourners stand along the makeshift memorial to the victims of a weekend mass shooting at a...
Colorado gay club shooting suspect to be at court hearing