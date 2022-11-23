After some morning showers, we begin clearing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Just a few showers will be across the Suncoast producing mostly light rainfall till midmorning.

The upper-level disturbance that is aiding in producing the light rain will exit the area and the stalled front to the south will drift farther to the south and allow high pressure to build. As this happens, drier air will build in and rain chances will diminish into the afternoon. Skies will likely remain cloudy till we see some overnight clearing.

For Thanksgiving Day, we will see the sun return as high pressure continues to build into the area. High temperatures will climb to the low 80s with the sun and cloud mix.

Humidity will trend high for the next few days, until a weekend cold front moves past and drier air slowly filters in. It will take until early next week for the humidity to finally drop back to more comfortable levels. But for “moist coast” lovers, the next four or five days will have comfortable but higher humidity.

With the exception of a fast Saturday or Sunday shower, the next five days will be mostly dry. Another rain out, or cloudy and gloomy day, will be unlikely. However, skies will range from partly sunny to mostly cloudy over the week ahead, with wall-to-wall sunshine probably holding off utill next week.

