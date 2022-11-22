Advertise With Us
SUV driver sought in Englewood hit-and-run crash

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of an SUV who fled after hitting a pedestrian in Charlotte County Monday.

Troopers say a black SUV was heading north on Oceanspray Boulevard, turning left onto State Road 776 at about 6:45 p.m.

A 29-year-old Englewood man was walking south in the unpaved median at the intersection. Witnesses say the SUV hit the pedestrian and left the scene, heading west on State Road 776.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and is reported in stable condition, troopers say. The whereabouts of the SUV are currently unknown.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run crash can contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800 or *FHP (*347) on a cellular phone, or Crime Stoppers of Southwest Florida.

