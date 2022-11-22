Advertise With Us
Some unsettled weather for Tuesday as system moves in

Showers will bring some moderate rain for some
Weak upper level energy to move in on Tuesday
Weak upper level energy to move in on Tuesday(Norman Schimmel | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A low end “First Alert Weather Day” is in order for late Tuesday as a frontal boundary and an upper level low merge over south central Florida. As the front moves northward as a warm front we can expect to see plenty of clouds along with a good chance for some scattered showers at times mainly during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Snap shot of a futurecast of clouds and rain at 6:30 p.m.
Snap shot of a futurecast of clouds and rain at 6:30 p.m.(WWSB)

We are not expecting any strong weather but one or two of the storms that pop up could bring some heavier rain at times but basically light to moderate rain expected. The rain chance is at 40% during the afternoon picking up to 60% late in day. The high on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Showers will be on again and off again through early Wednesday morning under mostly cloudy skies. Lows to start the day will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Expect mostly cloudy skies to start the day on Wednesday with some clearing later in the day. There is a 30% chance for some morning showers with a high in the upper 70s.

Thanksgiving day looks nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s at the beaches and low 80s inland.

Friday we will see some clouds on the increase with a 40% chance for a few showers.

The weekend is looking good with generally partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s each day.

