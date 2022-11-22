Sarasota County property tax discount deadline is Nov. 30

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County property owners have another week to take advantage of a 4% discount for property tax payments, the county tax collector’s office says.

Wednesday, Nov. 30 is the deadline for the 4% discount and customers have plenty of time to pay using a variety of payment options, Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates said.

“Offices are closed Nov. 24 and 25 for Thanksgiving, and the last week of November is a very busy time in our offices, so customers should plan ahead,” she said.

To speed up collection efforts, the annual property tax drive-through service at the Terrace Building in downtown Sarasota and in Venice, at the Anderson Administration Building, on Wednesday, Nov 30. Customers can pay taxes without leaving their car from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Mid-County Office has a permanent drive-through lane for all payments. Customers should bring their entire tax bill and check already written for the November amount due. The top portion of the bill will be stamped paid and returned, the tax office said.

To receive the 4% discount, payment options include:

Online - www.SarasotaTaxCollector.com by 11:59 p.m. EST Wednesday, Nov. 30; payment by eCheck has no fee. A paid receipt can be printed immediately.

Mail - envelope postmarked by Wednesday, Nov. 30, with check payable to Sarasota County Tax Collector.

Drive-Through - Nov. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at:

Downtown Sarasota at the Terrace Building, 101 S. Washington Blvd.

Mid-County Office, in the drive-thru lane, 6100 Sawyer Loop Rd.

Venice at the Anderson Administration Building, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail

24-hour Drop Box - checks only must be deposited by 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 at:

Downtown Sarasota at the Terrace Building entrance on Adams Ln.

Mid-County at the main entrance

Venice at the main entrance of the Administration Building (facing U.S. 41)

North Port City Hall in the bypass lane of the utility payment drive-through

In person - appointments are highly recommended for Downtown Sarasota, Mid-County & Venice; appointments required in North Port. Schedule an appointment at www.SarasotaTaxCollector.com.

