Sarasota County Fire reminds residents of proper turkey cooking protocol

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Fire wants to remind everyone to have a healthy and safe Thanksgiving.

This includes, of course, the yearly reminded to not deep fry frozen turkeys as it can lead to a devastating fire.

Make sure your turkey is thawed before putting it into hot oil.

Additional cooking safety tips:

  • If you’re using an oil fryer or grill, only use it outdoors and away from siding, deck railings and tree branches.
  • Stay in the kitchen and stay alert.
  • Keep an eye on what you fry. Most cooking fires start when someone is frying food.
  • Make sure children and pets stay at least 3 feet away from the cooking area.
  • Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves that can catch fire if they come into contact with flame or electric burners. Also, keep objects like pot holders, oven mitts, utensils and food packaging away from the stove top.

